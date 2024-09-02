RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi Cong chief attacks AAP after arrest of MLA Amanatullah Khan
September 02, 2024  20:31
Amanatullah Khan/File image
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday alleged that the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MLA and chairman of Delhi Waqf Board Amanatullah Khan by the ED was yet another example of the "deep-rooted corruption and cheating prevalent in the AAP government". 

In a statement, Yadav alleged that Khan was perhaps the 19th AAP MLA to come under the scanner of probe agencies for corruption. 

The Congress and AAP had fought the recent Lok Saba election in alliance in Delhi but the BJP had bagged all seven seats. 

The Delhi Congress had complained to the Lieutenant Governor nearly three years ago about Khan's corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board, following which the probe agencies were put on his trail, and the ED arrest was a culmination of that process, Yadav claimed. 

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Khan from his residence in Okhla in New Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act hours after the agency conducted a search on the premises. -- PTI
