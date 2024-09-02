Criminal's house can't be demolished: SC

Criminal's house can't be demolished: SCSeptember 02, 2024 13:17
Pleas against demolition action: The Supreme Court asks how can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused. The SC says even if a person is a convict, his house can't be demolished without following procedure prescribed by law.
The SC says it is not going to protect any unauthorised construction. "We propose to lay down guidelines on pan-India basis," says SC, and posts matter for hearing on Sept 17.
