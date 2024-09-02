Cop's daughter found dead in hostel, autopsy on





The university said that she died of 'cardiac arrest'.





The woman was identified as Anika Rastogi, pursuing a Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) at the university.





She was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors, as per an NDTV report, said she died of a cardiac arrest.





Her postmortem report is awaited.





Reports say Anika was not responding to phone calls from her friends, nor did she open the door of her room.





Later, the door of her room was broken open, and she was found lying on the floor in an unconscious state.





According to PTI, local police officials mentioned that Rastogi's father is a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A probe is underway in the case.

