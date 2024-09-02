RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cop's daughter found dead in hostel, autopsy on
September 02, 2024  10:53
Representational image
A 19-year-old student from Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, daughter of an IPS officer, was found dead in her hostel room on Saturday night, PTI reported citing the police. 

The university said that she died of 'cardiac arrest'. 

 The woman was identified as Anika Rastogi, pursuing a Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) at the university.

She was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors, as per an NDTV report, said she died of a cardiac arrest.

Her postmortem report is awaited.

Reports say Anika was not responding to phone calls from her friends, nor did she open the door of her room.

Later, the door of her room was broken open, and she was found lying on the floor in an unconscious state.

According to PTI, local police officials mentioned that Rastogi's father is a 1998 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer currently serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A probe is underway in the case.

Anika was a third-year LLB student and was the daughter of senior IPS officer, Santosh Rastogi, currently serving as the Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi.
