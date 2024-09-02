RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CBI investigates crime spot of RG Kar College
September 02, 2024  10:23
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has investigated the crime spot of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place on August 9.

 The CBI also inspected the hospital's emergency building, boys hostel, and the principal's office on Sunday, an official said. 

 Meanwhile, the West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation build a strong case in the RG Kar rape and murder case to ensure "the rapist is hanged." 

 Earlier, on August 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrived at the police morgue of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for further investigation of the rape and murder of the doctor.
