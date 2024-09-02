RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ASI's body found floating in pond in Rajasthan
September 02, 2024  22:04
The body of an assistant sub-inspector posted at the Bundi city police station was found floating in a pond near a village in the Bundi district on Monday evening. 

The deceased ASI, identified as Birdhichand Gurjar (45), was a resident of the Badanaya Gaun village in the Hindoli police station area. 

Gurjar was currently posted at the Bundi city police station, but he had been absent from duty for the last few months, Hindoli Circle DSP Ghanshyam Meena said. 

According to family members, Birdhichand did not return home for the last three days, he added. 

The ASI's body was noticed floating in a pond near the Sathur village on Monday evening, following which police reached the spot and recovered the body, he added. 

Prima facie, it seemed a case of drowning, however, the actual reason of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report and investigation into the matter, he added. -- PTI 
