26 NDRF teams deployed in flood-hit AP, T'gana
September 02, 2024  09:29
Twenty-six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, officials said Monday.
 
While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched, they said.

Out of the 14 teams, eight are being airlifted from various locations across the country, the officials said.

The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatables boats, pole and tree cutters and basic medical aid tools, they said.

Torrential rains battered the two states for the second consecutive day, resulting in at least 10 more fatalities, flooding and waterlogging in several areas, and disruptions to road and rail traffic on Sunday. 
 
 As many as 99 trains were cancelled, four trains were partially cancelled and 54 were diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging over tracks at multiple locations on the South Central Railway network, an SCR official said.
 
Rivers in both states were in spate and thousands of people were evacuated by national and state disaster response forces from flooded areas to relief camps.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and assured them of all possible help from the central government to deal with rains and floods. -- PTI
NC-Congress Ahead, BJP Second In J&K Poll
The PDP looks a distant third in the race, observes Mohammed Sayeed Malik, the distinguished commentator on Kashmir politics.

Paralympics: India's schedule on September 2, 2024
India schedule for the fifth day of the Paris Paralympics on Monday.

US Open PICS: Zverev, Fritz to clash in quarter-finals
Images from the men's singles action at the US Open on Sunday.

Are Russia, Ukraine On Brink Of Nuclear Conflict?
With the fight now having been taken to the seizure of nuclear plants, it is one more warning to Europe that this prolonged war could end up with disastrous consequences, observes Rashme Sehgal

Rupee Asia's Second Worst Performing Currency In August
The rupee has depreciated by 0.6 per cent so far in the current financial year.

