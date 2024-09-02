RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
1200 resident doctors on strike in Ahmedabad civil hospital
September 02, 2024  18:30
Representational image
Representational image
Around 1,200 resident doctors of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat went on an indefinite strike on Monday seeking a hike in stipend.   

Services were affected despite authorities making alternate arrangements in view of the strike, with patients and kin complaining of long wait at the Aswara-based facility, which is attached to BJ Medical College and is the largest in the state. 

As per resident doctors, they will stay away from all duties, including trauma care, emergency and outpatient department (OPD) services as part of the strike until an amicable solution is found. 

"The state health department had agreed to increasing stipend by 40 per cent every three years. This hike was supposed to come into effect from April 1. It was, however, not implemented till July after which we met state health minister Rushikesh Patel. We had postponed our stir then after getting an assurance about its implementation," said Dr Dhaval Gameti, president of the Junior Doctors' Association of BJ Medical College. 

"We have been forced to go on an indefinite strike now because we have learnt the state government has only given a 20 per cent hike, which is half of what was promised. Moreover, the state government has now said the stipend will be revised every five years instead of three years. This is not acceptable as the government has gone back on its promise," Gameti claimed. 

The strike has caused hardships to people, with a person saying he had got his kin from Rajkot for jaundice treatment but was told about the unavailability of doctors. 

"We will have to come another day after waiting in the corridors for several hours," the kin said. 

Speaking about the situation, Civil Hospital Additional Medical Superintendent Rajnish Patel said, "The leaves of all medical and non-medical staff has been cancelled. We have made adjustments in duty allocation to attend patients. We have called in doctors from other district hospitals to compensate for the shortfall. At present, 130 medical officers are on duty." 

In a statement, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel criticised resident doctors for demanding a 40 per cent hike. 

"From September 1, we have decided to give a 20 per cent hike. Stipend paid to resident doctors in Gujarat is among the highest in the country. With this hike, doctors will now get nearly Rs 1.30 lakh per month as stipend. In many states, stipend ranges between Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000 per month. Moreover, this stipend is totally tax free," Patel said
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

HC notice to Kangana, Centre over Sikh outfits' plea
HC notice to Kangana, Centre over Sikh outfits' plea

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday issued notices to actor Kangana Ranaut, the Centre, censor board and others on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the screening of her upcoming Hindi film Emergency on the ground it...

16 dead, lakhs homeless in AP, Telangana floods
16 dead, lakhs homeless in AP, Telangana floods

At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in Telangana while the unprecedented rainfall and floods in Andhra Pradesh over the past three days affected about 4.5 lakh people leading to the evacuation of more...

The Rs 9.99 lakh midsize SUV coupe Curvv launched
The Rs 9.99 lakh midsize SUV coupe Curvv launched

Tata Motors is looking to consolidate its position in the SUV segment as it marks its entry into the highly competitive mid-size space which is currently dominated by South Korean and Japanese carmakers. The Mumbai-based auto major on...

HC refuses to quash proceedings against Kejriwal
HC refuses to quash proceedings against Kejriwal

The Delhi high court on Monday refused to quash the proceedings against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders in a defamation case over their remarks about alleged deletion of the names of 30 lakh voters...

SC sets up panel to clear farmers' Shambhu blockade
SC sets up panel to clear farmers' Shambhu blockade

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the five-member committee to convene its first meeting within a week and reach out to the agitating farmers to persuade them to immediately remove their tractors, trolleys etc from...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances