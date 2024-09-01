RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman killed, daughter hurt in militant attack in Manipur
September 01, 2024  17:55
File image
A woman was killed and four others were injured when suspected militants launched a gun-and-bomb attack in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday, the police said. 

According to the police, the militants fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband killing the woman and injuring four others, including her eight-year-old daughter and a police officer. 

The sudden assault on the unsuspecting village caused widespread panic, forcing many residents, including women, children, and the elderly, to flee to safer areas, the police added. 

The body of the deceased woman, identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi, has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences  for post-mortem examination. 

Devi's daughter and police officer N Robert (30) have been admitted to RIMS while two others are recuperating at Raj Medicity. -- PTI
