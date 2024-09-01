RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Security tightened in Haryana after murder of man over beef
September 01, 2024  12:23
File image
File image
After a migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district over suspicions that he had eaten beef, the police increased security in the area to prevent further unrest or any untoward incident.

Badhra DSP Bharat Bhushan said that both SSB and state police personnel have been deployed in the district and that the police are closely monitoring social media posts.

"The victim, a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, worked as a ragpicker. We have deployed a company of SSB and state police and are continuously monitoring social media," Bhushan said.

He added that seven people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder. 

"On August 27, we received information that some people in the slums of Hansawas Khurd village were consuming prohibited meat. We have collected a sample of the meat, which has been sent to an FSL lab. Future proceedings will depend on the lab report. During this period, based on suspicion, the complainants visited other slums, kidnapped two persons, and assaulted them. One person died and the other was injured," he explained.

"The police immediately took action and arrested seven suspects. Three have been sent to judicial custody, while four are in police remand. We are interrogating them, and if other names emerge, further arrests will be made," he added. -- PTI
