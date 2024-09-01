Pune mandals send 3 Ganesh idols to Kashmir

Maharashtra's Pune city, where the concept of 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' or largescale public celebrations of Ganesh festival was born, will continue its tryst with expanding its gaiety and fervour to Kashmir for the second year in a row.





The initiative of Pune's seven prominent Ganesh mandals will see public festivities being held in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kupwara in the northern Union Territory, organisers said in Pune.





The 10-day festival will begin with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7.





Amid the beating of traditional instruments like 'dhol tasha' last week, replicas of three Ganesh idols, namely Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim and Tulshibaug Ganesh, were handed over to functionaries of mandals in Srinagar, Kupwara, and Anantnag, they said.





"The replica of the second 'manacha' (revered) Ganpati from Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganesh Mandal was given to the Ganpatyar Trust from Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The replica of the third 'manacha' Ganpati from Guruji Talim Ganesh Mandal's replica was handed over to the Kupwara Ganesh Mandal, while the replica of fourth 'manacha' Ganpati from Tulshibaug Ganesh Mandal was given to the Anantnag Ganesh Mandal from south Kashmir," one of the organisers said.





This initiative to take Ganeshotsav to J-K was spearheaded by Punit Balan, the festival chief and trustee of Bhausaheb Rangari Ganesh Mandal, along with six other prominent Ganesh mandals, namely Kasba Ganapati Mandal, Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganesh Mandal, Guruji Talim Ganesh Mandal, Tulsibaug Ganesh Mandal, Kesariwada Ganesh Mandal and Akhil Mandai Ganesh Mandal.





Last year, the replica of Kasba Ganapati, the first 'manacha' idol in Pune, also known as the 'gram daivat' (village deity), was sent to the Valley and it was installed at the Ganpatyar Mandir in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for one-and-half days, Balan said.





"Initially, people were sceptical and even critical, but we successfully celebrated the festival in J-K. This year, we received requests from Anantnag and Kupwara. Therefore, three replicas have been sent there this time. The members from the mandals there came to Pune to take the idols. The festival in Anantnag and Kupwara will last for five days," he said.





These celebrations will have a positive impact on the Valley and bring about peace, and there are plans to introduce other festivals like Dussehra, Navratri and Diwali, Balan added.





Sandip Kaul, a member of a Ganesh mandal in Srinagar, said the festival returned to Kashmir Valley last year after 35 years.





"This year, the festival is being extended to Anantnag and Kupwara in the south and north of Kashmir, respectively. It will be a five-day festival. We are receiving good support and cooperation from everyone in the Valley regarding Ganeshotsav. We are thankful to the Pune mandals for their cooperation in this initiative," Kaul said.





Sandip Raina, a youth from Kashmir, said the restive region, which was once known for militancy, was now changing with both Muslims and Hindus supporting the Ganeshotsav initiative.





Srinagar's Ganpatyar Ganesh Mandal's Mohit Bhan said the festival will foster peace and social harmony, while Shrikant Shete from Kasba Ganpati Mandal claimed Ganeshotsav there was 'like bringing Pune's tradition to Kashmir'.





The massively-patronised festival holds special significance for Pune since the concept of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav was launched here by 'Lokmanya' Bal Gangadhar Tilak to mobilise the masses against the British and instil a spirit of patriotism. -- PTI

