President Murmu on three-day Maharashtra visit from tomorrow
September 01, 2024  21:57
President Droupadi Murmu/File image
President Droupadi Murmu will visit Maharashtra for three days beginning Monday to attend a host of programs, according to an official statement.

She will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, it said.

On September 3, the President will grace and address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

On the same day, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council at Mumbai.

The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4.

She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of Shasan Aplya Dari' and Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna' of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added. -- PTI
