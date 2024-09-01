RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Minor girl 'molested' by lab technician at Howrah hospital, arrested
September 01, 2024  17:25
A laboratory technician has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, the police said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Howrah District Headquaters Hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was admitted last week, they said.

A family member of the minor claimed that she came out of the laboratory in tears, as the accused had touched her "inappropriately" and threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned about the matter to anyone.

The laboratory assistant has been arrested and an investigation is underway, an officer said.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPI-M, on Sunday demonstrated at the hospital, demanding the resignation of the hospital superintendent. -- PTI
