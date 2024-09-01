RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man arrested in UP for sharing video with remarks against Modi
September 01, 2024  12:09
A 28-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly posting a video with objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said on Sunday.

Vishal from Khaikheri village in Purkazi area was arrested on Saturday, circle officer Rajkumar said. 

An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intention to provoke a breach of peace and 353 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Rajkumar said.
