RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mahayuti reaches consensus on 173 seats
September 01, 2024  14:35
Marashtra CM Eknath Sindhe (R) with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar (L)/File image
Marashtra CM Eknath Sindhe (R) with deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar (L)/File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar held seat-sharing talks in Nagpur for the upcoming state assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October-November. 

The meeting, which lasted for around three hours as per Bharatiya Janata Party sources, was held on Saturday. 

"Yesterday's (Saturday) meeting was in line with the previous two-three rounds of initial discussions that took place. The final seat sharing will be sealed after another two to three meetings," the sources said. 

Sources from the NCP said consensus has been arrived for 173 seats, with BJP getting the maximum share, followed by Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Ajit Pawar-led party. 

The remaining 115 seats will be finalised soon in a meeting of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, CM Shinde as well as senior NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, they added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Gambhir knows what he wants and speaks his mind'
'Gambhir knows what he wants and speaks his mind'

Jonty Rhodes believes the Indian team will only become stronger under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, and said the former opener has the ability to make an instant impact in any side.

Olympic boxing crisis deepens: India's fate uncertain
Olympic boxing crisis deepens: India's fate uncertain

Boxing's already uncertain Olympic future was thrown into further jeopardy after the sport's Asian governing body voted against leaving the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) to join the rival association.

How close is Joe Root to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record?
How close is Joe Root to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record?

England's Joe Root moved a step closer to one of the most celebrated records in cricket, held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

'Expect Sensex to cross 100,000 in next 2-3 years'
'Expect Sensex to cross 100,000 in next 2-3 years'

'Subject to any worldwide economic collapse.'

Biren Singh vows action against pro-Meitei militants over Kuki attacks
Biren Singh vows action against pro-Meitei militants over Kuki attacks

The Arambai Tenggol has been a focal point of controversy, with Kuki representatives blaming the organisation for exacerbating violence.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances