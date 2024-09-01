RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' release date postponed
September 01, 2024  22:49
The release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency has been postponed. 

The movie, in which Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6.

Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "#BreakingNews... #Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut".  The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.  

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has been embroiled in controversies for some time now. 

From facing backlash from several Sikh groups to not getting a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification yet, 'Emergency' is clearly having a tough time ahead of its release. 

However, amid the uproar, the film's team is quite optimistic.  

Kangana Ranaut has revealed earlier that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.  

On Friday, Kangana took to social media and revealed that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Paralympics: Preeti does a double, bags bronze in 200m T35 event
Paralympics: Preeti does a double, bags bronze in 200m T35 event

This is her second medal of Paris Paralympics and India's sixth medal in total.

FPIs inflow in equities drops to Rs 7,320 cr in August
FPIs inflow in equities drops to Rs 7,320 cr in August

Foreign investors have adopted a cautious stance and infused Rs 7,320 crore in the Indian equities in August owing to high valuation of stocks and the unwinding of the Yen carry trade after Bank of Japan raised interest rates. This...

J-K polls: Will Cong-NC alliance benefit from DPAP withdrawal?
J-K polls: Will Cong-NC alliance benefit from DPAP withdrawal?

The withdrawal of the candidature by DPAP leaders on the last day on August 30 is seen as a boost to the NC-Congress alliance.

Paralympics: Archer Rakesh knocked out in semi-finals
Paralympics: Archer Rakesh knocked out in semi-finals

Rakesh started on the backfoot with Ken pulling off a perfect first end shooting 30 out of 30, while the Indian dropped a point.

Paralympics: Yathiraj downs compatriot Kadam for SL4 final spot
Paralympics: Yathiraj downs compatriot Kadam for SL4 final spot

Manisha vs Thulasimathi to decide India's medal colour

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances