Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' release date postponed

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' release date postponedSeptember 01, 2024 22:49
The release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency has been postponed.
The movie, in which Ranaut portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was initially slated for release on September 6.
Taking to Instagram handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "#BreakingNews... #Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut". The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.
Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency' has been embroiled in controversies for some time now.
From facing backlash from several Sikh groups to not getting a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification yet, 'Emergency' is clearly having a tough time ahead of its release.
However, amid the uproar, the film's team is quite optimistic.
Kangana Ranaut has revealed earlier that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.
