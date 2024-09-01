RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K C Tyagi resigns as JD-U spokesperson
September 01, 2024  10:00
JUST IN: K C Tyagi has resigned as party spokesperson, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad to be new national spokesperson, says Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United.

More details awaited. -- PTI
