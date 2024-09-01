RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IndiGo begins daily flight services to Jaffna in Sri Lanka from Chennai
September 01, 2024  20:56
File image
File image
Domestic carrier IndiGo on Sunday started its daily flight services to Jaffna in Sri Lanka from Chennai.

Jaffna is the airline's second destination in the island nation after capital city Colombo and 34th international destination, IndiGo said.

The new daily direct flights from Chennai to Jaffna cut down the travel time to the city from Chennai to 75 minutes, IndiGo said.

IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights to 122 destinations including domestic and overseas.

This strategic route (Chennai-Jaffna) will strengthen the cultural and trade ties between India and Sri Lanka that have been marked by cooperation in the various fields such as commerce, infrastructure development and air connectivity, among others, IndiGo said.

"This short but a significant flight is a strategic addition, which is poised to further enhance trade and tourism between India and Sri Lanka.

"The new daily direct flights from Chennai to Jaffna promise a shorter travel time of just 75 minutes," said Vinay Malhotra, head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

The demand for travel between Chennai and Jaffna is evident, with over 21,000 passengers flying the route in just nine months last year, the airline said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Only 6.7% court infra at district level female-friendly: CJI
Only 6.7% court infra at district level female-friendly: CJI

Chandrachud said it should be ensured that courts provide safe and accommodating environment for all members of the society.

GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh cr in Aug
GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh cr in Aug

Gross GST collections in August grew 10 per cent to about Rs 1.75 lakh crore, reflecting higher domestic consumption. As per the government data released on Sunday, gross GST revenues from domestic transactions grew 9.2 per cent to...

Archer Rakesh shoots his way into Paris Paralympics quarters
Archer Rakesh shoots his way into Paris Paralympics quarters

Rakesh started on the backfoot with Ken pulling off a perfect first end shooting 30 out of 30, while the Indian dropped a point.

Bengali film personalities join protest against doctor's murder
Bengali film personalities join protest against doctor's murder

While one was organised by the alumni of Ramakrishna Mission-run educational institutions, another involved students and past pupils from a well-known convent school, both echoing the demand for justice for the medic.

Politicians' promise of death penalty fuels mob rule: SC judge
Politicians' promise of death penalty fuels mob rule: SC judge

He further commented on the current state of public discourse, saying a "mob rule" is being created wherein politicians capitalise on certain incidents and assure people of the death penalty for culprits even though only the judiciary...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances