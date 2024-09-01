IIT-BHU gangrape: Oppn attacks BJP govt after 2 accused released on bail





In a post on X, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav shared a video which claimed that the accused were granted bail due to the state government's weak perusal of the case.





The Opposition's attack came after photos of the two accused, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan and Kunal Pandey, being accorded a warm welcome after being released from jail and cutting a cake went viral on social media.





Reportedly, Chauhan and Pandey were released from a Varanasi jail last week.





Allahabad high court Justice Krishan Pahal granted bail to Chauhan on July 2 and to Pandey on July 4.





Pandey's counsel told the court that he had no criminal history and had been languishing in jail since December 31 last year.





In his post on X, SP chief Yadav said people are fed up with the BJP's politics and "anarchy".





Today, the BJP's train has reached its last station and it would be good if before ending the journey, the party apologises to the country with folded hands, he said. -- PTI

