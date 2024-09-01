RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Heavy rain inundates Guwahati, normal life affected
September 01, 2024  14:55
File image
File image
A spell of heavy rain early on Sunday inundated several arterial roads and residential areas in Assam's Guwahati, disrupting vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to residents of the capital city of the northeastern state. 

People were seen wading through knee-deep waters in some areas of the city while the water level reached up to the chest in several localities. Inundation was reported from Zoo Road, Nabin Nagar, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, Guwahati Club, Ulubari, Hatigaon, Gita Nagar, Maligaon, Lachit Nagar, Chandmari, Panjabari, Jorabat, Jatia, Jyotikuchi and Ghoramara and RG Baruah Road areas. 

The three-hour downpour also led to waterlogging in GS Road, Anil Nagar, VIP Road, Tarun Nagar, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat, Rukmini Gaon, Survey and Chatribari areas in the city. 

Vehicles on GS Road were stopped at Dispur from moving further towards Choy Mile due to flooding in Rukmini Gaon area. 

They were also diverted through the Last Gate point along Survey-Beltola Road, which was also submerged. 

Rainwater accumulated in hundreds of houses in the 'smart' city. 

Traffic jams were reported from almost all localities in the city with vehicles stranded due to inundated roads. 

Ambulances were stuck for hours with patients facing severe hardship. -- PTI
