GST collections rise 10% to Rs 1.75 lakh cr in Aug
September 01, 2024  18:37
Gross GST collections in August grew 10 percent to about Rs 1.75 lakh crore, according to government data released on Sunday.

Goods and Services Tax revenues in August last year were Rs 1.59 lakh crore, while in July the mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

In August 2024, domestic revenue grew 9.2 percent to about Rs 1.25 lakh crore. 

Gross GST revenues from import of goods were up 12.1 percent to Rs 49,976 crore.

Refunds worth Rs 24,460 crore were issued during the month, registering an increase of 38 percent over the year-ago period.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenue increase was 6.5 percent at Rs 1.5 lakh crore during the month under review. -- PTI
