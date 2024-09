According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Morigaon area at a depth of 23 Km at around 3:36am.





"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 01/09/2024 18:51:52 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 92.39 E, Depth: 23 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," the NCS wrote in a post on X. -- ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the richter scale hit Morigaon town of Assam on Sunday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology.