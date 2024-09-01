CPM chief Yechury continues to be under treatment at AIIMS





The 72-year-old is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU), the source said.





Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.





The exact nature of his ailment was not revealed by the hospital. In a statement issued on Saturday, the CPI-M had said he is under the care of a team of specialist doctors who are treating him for respiratory infection.





Yechury had recently also undergone cataract surgery. -- PTI

