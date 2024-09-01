Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra withdraws from Kochi seminar





In her Instagram post, Mitra detailed the emotional toll the situation has taken on her.





"August has always made me feel it's 'august' presence..my birth month and the month of my mom's passing , my brother's birth month, and the month nd day of my very dear friend's passing. The 15th of August being our Independence Day and the day I moved out of my 'shashur bari' to start ( wasn't even sure how) afresh. This August too began with the #rgkarrapemurdercase infuriating all of us across territories, then the #jhargramelephantkilling to something I never felt would come out in the open after 15 odd years about the #malayalamfilmindustry incident and how I became an integral part of the entire #metoo movement .I had been hounded by press media across country narrating the said incident over n over n over again which took a heavy toll on me as it did back here when I took names of #bengalifilmindustry who's who ..REMEMBER?" she wrote.





She apologised for not being able to attend the seminar and expressed her intention to take time for herself. -- ANI

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has withdrawn from the upcoming seminar in Kochi following her sexual harassment allegations against film director Ranjith. Mitra announced her decision on Sunday morning, citing the recent turmoil in her life and the intense media scrutiny surrounding the allegations as reasons for her break.