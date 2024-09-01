RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra withdraws from Kochi seminar
September 01, 2024  15:50
Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra/Courtesy Instagram
Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra/Courtesy Instagram
Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has withdrawn from the upcoming seminar in Kochi following her sexual harassment allegations against film director Ranjith. Mitra announced her decision on Sunday morning, citing the recent turmoil in her life and the intense media scrutiny surrounding the allegations as reasons for her break. 

In her Instagram post, Mitra detailed the emotional toll the situation has taken on her. 

"August has always made me feel it's 'august' presence..my birth month and the month of my mom's passing , my brother's birth month, and the month nd day of my very dear friend's passing. The 15th of August being our Independence Day and the day I moved out of my 'shashur bari' to start ( wasn't even sure how) afresh. This August too began with the #rgkarrapemurdercase infuriating all of us across territories, then the #jhargramelephantkilling to something I never felt would come out in the open after 15 odd years about the #malayalamfilmindustry incident and how I became an integral part of the entire #metoo movement .I had been hounded by press media across country narrating the said incident over n over n over again which took a heavy toll on me as it did back here when I took names of #bengalifilmindustry who's who ..REMEMBER?" she wrote. 

She apologised for not being able to attend the seminar and expressed her intention to take time for herself. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

J-K polls: Will Cong-NC alliance benefit from DAPP withdrawal?
J-K polls: Will Cong-NC alliance benefit from DAPP withdrawal?

The withdrawal of the candidature by DPAP leaders on the last day on August 30 is seen as a boost to the NC-Congress alliance.

Can Zverev break his Grand Slam curse?
Can Zverev break his Grand Slam curse?

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will play Brandon Nakashima as the former finalist looks to end his long wait for a maiden Grand Slam title.

Paralympics: Manisha vs Thulasimathi to decide India's medal colour
Paralympics: Manisha vs Thulasimathi to decide India's medal colour

The 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb's palsy which affected her right arm, had no trouble in dispatching Japan's Mamiko Toyoda 21-13, 21-16 in the quarterfinal.

Is Ayush Badoni the new king of sixes?
Is Ayush Badoni the new king of sixes?

Ayush Badoni, who hit a record 19 sixes, believes his ability to time the ball is the reason behind a record-smashing 55-ball 165 runs effort in the Delhi Premier League match against North Delhi Strikers.

Defeat forces that insulted Shivaji Maharaj: MVA leaders at Mumbai rally
Defeat forces that insulted Shivaji Maharaj: MVA leaders at Mumbai rally

They slammed the Union and state governments for the collapse, with Uddhav Thackeray calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology as one "smacking of arrogance", while Sharad Pawar said the episode was an example of corruption.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances