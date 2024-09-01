RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal panchayat member molests girl; mob attacks his house
September 01, 2024  16:32
A mob vandalised the house of a panchayat member in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl, the police said on Sunday. 

A senior police officer said the accused was arrested on Sunday morning and a strong police picket was posted at Rajbari area of Rohanda panchayat of the district. 

The girl was allegedly molested by the accused on Saturday evening. 

She narrated her ordeal to her family members, who accompanied by other villagers accosted the accused. Enraged by the response of the accused, the mob vandalised the house of the accused and a shop owned by his brother in the area, the officer said, adding the police had to burst tear gas shells to chase away the crowd. 

The accused was initially taken to the local police station and arrested on Sunday, the officer said. -- PTI
