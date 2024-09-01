Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach

Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coachSeptember 01, 2024 11:51
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspecting Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru/ANI on X
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru at the BEML's facility.
The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing, Vaishnaw told reporters.
The train is expected to be open for passenger operation in the next three months, he added.
The minister also laid the foundation stone for a new Vande Bharat manufacturing facility on the Bharat Earth Movers Limited premises. -- PTI