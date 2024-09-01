RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach
September 01, 2024  11:51
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspecting Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru/ANI on X
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspecting Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru/ANI on X
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru at the BEML's facility. 

The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing, Vaishnaw told reporters. 

The train is expected to be open for passenger operation in the next three months, he added. 

The minister also laid the foundation stone for a new Vande Bharat manufacturing facility on the Bharat Earth Movers Limited premises. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Heartwarming! Root hugs father after historic century
Heartwarming! Root hugs father after historic century

Joe Root's historic 34th Test century was made even more special by a heartwarming moment as he hugged his father Matt Root.

Let someone else do it: Nitish aide K C Tyagi quits JD-U post
Let someone else do it: Nitish aide K C Tyagi quits JD-U post

'I have been a spokesperson of the party for the last 41 years and now I think some other party member should take up my post,' JD-U's K C Tyagi tells Rediff.com about his resignation from the post of party spokesperson.

US Open: Medvedev restores order, Sinner whips O'Connell to make Round 4
US Open: Medvedev restores order, Sinner whips O'Connell to make Round 4

World number one Jannik Sinner's bid for a second Grand Slam title continued to gain momentum as he thumped Christopher O'Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the US Open fourth round.

Bopanna, Sutjiadi advance to mixed doubles quarters
Bopanna, Sutjiadi advance to mixed doubles quarters

Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.

Serena Williams returns to US Open - as a fan
Serena Williams returns to US Open - as a fan

Serena Williams set Flushing Meadows abuzz on Saturday as the 23-time major winner appeared at the US Open - as a fan

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances