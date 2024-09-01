RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Air Marshal Tejinder Singh takes over as deputy chief of air staff
September 01, 2024  16:13
Air Marshal Tejinder Singh/ANI Photo
Air Marshal Tejinder Singh/ANI Photo
Air Marshal Tejinder Singh on Sunday took over as deputy chief of the air staff of the Indian Air Force, the defence ministry said.

After taking charge at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), the Air Marshal paid homage to the bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice, by laying wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Singh was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on June 13, 1987.

He is a Category 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor with over 4,500 hours of flying and an alumnus of the Defence Service Staff College and National Defence College, the ministry said in a statement.

He has commanded a fighter squadron, a radar station, a premier fighter base and was the Air Officer Commanding, Jammu and Kashmir.

"His varied staff appointments include Operational Staff at a Command HQ, Air Commodore (Personnel Officers-1) at Air HQ, Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Financial (Planning) at HQ IDS, Air Commodore (Aerospace Safety), Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive) and ACAS Ops (Strategy) at Air HQ," the statement said.

Prior to his present appointment, he was the Senior Air Staff Officer, HQ Eastern Air Command of the IAF at Shillong, Meghalaya.

In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007 and the Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2022 by the President of India, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

J-K polls: Will Cong-NC alliance benefit from DAPP withdrawal?
J-K polls: Will Cong-NC alliance benefit from DAPP withdrawal?

The withdrawal of the candidature by DPAP leaders on the last day on August 30 is seen as a boost to the NC-Congress alliance.

Can Zverev break his Grand Slam curse?
Can Zverev break his Grand Slam curse?

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will play Brandon Nakashima as the former finalist looks to end his long wait for a maiden Grand Slam title.

Paralympics: Manisha vs Thulasimathi to decide India's medal colour
Paralympics: Manisha vs Thulasimathi to decide India's medal colour

The 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb's palsy which affected her right arm, had no trouble in dispatching Japan's Mamiko Toyoda 21-13, 21-16 in the quarterfinal.

Is Ayush Badoni the new king of sixes?
Is Ayush Badoni the new king of sixes?

Ayush Badoni, who hit a record 19 sixes, believes his ability to time the ball is the reason behind a record-smashing 55-ball 165 runs effort in the Delhi Premier League match against North Delhi Strikers.

Defeat forces that insulted Shivaji Maharaj: MVA leaders at Mumbai rally
Defeat forces that insulted Shivaji Maharaj: MVA leaders at Mumbai rally

They slammed the Union and state governments for the collapse, with Uddhav Thackeray calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology as one "smacking of arrogance", while Sharad Pawar said the episode was an example of corruption.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances