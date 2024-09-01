RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
7 infiltrators from Bangladesh held in Tripura
September 01, 2024  13:46
File image
File image
Five Bangladeshis and two Rohingyas, who entered Tripura without valid documents, were arrested from two separate areas in the northeastern state, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Government Railway Police personnel detained two persons from Agartala station on Friday, a senior officer said.                 

During interrogation, the two persons admitted that they were inmates in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp in the neighbouring country, he said.

"Ramzan Ali and Azida Begum crossed the international border and planned to go to Kolkata by train," Agartala GRP station officer-in-charge Tapas Das said.

In another incident, five Bangladeshi infiltrators and two suspected Indian touts were arrested in Dhalai district on Saturday.

All the arrested Bangladeshis are residents of Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts in the neighbouring country, a BSF official said.

"The Bangladesh nationals entered India without valid documents and the two Indians are believed to be actively involved in facilitating illegal migration," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Gambhir knows what he wants and speaks his mind'
'Gambhir knows what he wants and speaks his mind'

Jonty Rhodes believes the Indian team will only become stronger under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, and said the former opener has the ability to make an instant impact in any side.

Olympic boxing crisis deepens: India's fate uncertain
Olympic boxing crisis deepens: India's fate uncertain

Boxing's already uncertain Olympic future was thrown into further jeopardy after the sport's Asian governing body voted against leaving the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) to join the rival association.

How close is Joe Root to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record?
How close is Joe Root to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record?

England's Joe Root moved a step closer to one of the most celebrated records in cricket, held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

'Expect Sensex to cross 100,000 in next 2-3 years'
'Expect Sensex to cross 100,000 in next 2-3 years'

'Subject to any worldwide economic collapse.'

Biren Singh vows action against pro-Meitei militants over Kuki attacks
Biren Singh vows action against pro-Meitei militants over Kuki attacks

The Arambai Tenggol has been a focal point of controversy, with Kuki representatives blaming the organisation for exacerbating violence.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances