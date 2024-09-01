RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
49 minority teachers in Bangladesh forced to resign: Association
September 01, 2024  13:49
File image
File image
At least 49 teachers belonging to minority communities were forced to resign in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to a minority organisation in the violence-hit nation. 

The Bangladesh Chhatra Oikya Parishad, the student wing of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad, said this at a press conference on Saturday, The Daily Star newspaper reported. 

The organisation's coordinator, Sajib Sarkar, said in the students' violence that ensued for days following the ouster and fleeing of 76-year-old prime minister Hasina, minority teachers across the country faced physical assault, and at least 49 of them were forced to resign. 

However, 19 of them were reinstated later, the report quoted him as saying. Sarkar added that religious and ethnic minorities have also faced attacks, looting, assault on women, vandalism of temples, arson attacks on homes and businesses, and killings during this period. 

Bangladesh saw several incidents of violence against members of Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities following the fall of the Hasina-led Awami League government last month. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Gambhir knows what he wants and speaks his mind'
'Gambhir knows what he wants and speaks his mind'

Jonty Rhodes believes the Indian team will only become stronger under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, and said the former opener has the ability to make an instant impact in any side.

Olympic boxing crisis deepens: India's fate uncertain
Olympic boxing crisis deepens: India's fate uncertain

Boxing's already uncertain Olympic future was thrown into further jeopardy after the sport's Asian governing body voted against leaving the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA) to join the rival association.

How close is Joe Root to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record?
How close is Joe Root to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record?

England's Joe Root moved a step closer to one of the most celebrated records in cricket, held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

'Expect Sensex to cross 100,000 in next 2-3 years'
'Expect Sensex to cross 100,000 in next 2-3 years'

'Subject to any worldwide economic collapse.'

Biren Singh vows action against pro-Meitei militants over Kuki attacks
Biren Singh vows action against pro-Meitei militants over Kuki attacks

The Arambai Tenggol has been a focal point of controversy, with Kuki representatives blaming the organisation for exacerbating violence.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances