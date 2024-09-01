RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 held for attack on elderly person on train in Maha
September 01, 2024  12:51
Three persons have been detained on charges of assaulting an elderly man in an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef, the Government Railway Police said on Sunday. 

Thane Central Railway deputy commissioner Manoj Nana Patil says, "The issue started over a seat in the train and then all of this happened. Relevant sections for threatening and not letting people deboard at a railway station were applied to the accused...We have filed the FIR at the residence of the complainant and his daughter in the presence of their relatives, as per the convenience of the complainant and also shot the scene of the incident on video according to the BNS...Three people have been detained so far. Further investigation is underway..."                 

The GRP initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said.                 

The video shows a dozen people assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.                 

According to the GRP, the victim, Haji Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon district, was travelling to his daughter's house in Kalyan when he was allegedly beaten up by his co-passengers near Igatpuri on suspicion that he was carrying beef. -- ANI with PTI inputs
