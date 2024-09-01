RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
13-year-old pregnant after rape in UP's Farukkhabad
September 01, 2024  09:53
image
A 13-year-old girl in Farrukhabad has become pregnant allegedly after she was raped by a government school peon, police said on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the peon of the council school and his associate who allegedly helped him during the incident some months ago, the police said.

"The family of the 13-year-old girl has lodged a case against the accused men. The girl had gone to defecate at night when Pankaj and Amit of the village caught her and took her to an empty house where Amit raped her while Pankaj stood outside and kept a watch," a police official said, citing the complaint.

"The accused raped her by stuffing a cloth in her mouth. After this, the girl was threatened that if she complained, they would kill her. But when the girl became five-month pregnant, her mother came to know about the matter. After which the mother approached the local police," the official said.

An FIR has been lodged on charges of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, the police said.

Pankaj is a peon in council school and he got the job as the dependent of a deceased, they said.

Kayamganj Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ram Avatar said that initial medical check-up on the girl has been done.

"No one has been arrested yet. Arrests will be made soon in the case," the official added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Serena Williams returns to US Open - as a fan
Serena Williams returns to US Open - as a fan

Serena Williams set Flushing Meadows abuzz on Saturday as the 23-time major winner appeared at the US Open - as a fan

US Open: Medvedev restores order, Sinner whips O'Connell to make Round 4
US Open: Medvedev restores order, Sinner whips O'Connell to make Round 4

World number one Jannik Sinner's bid for a second Grand Slam title continued to gain momentum as he thumped Christopher O'Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the US Open fourth round.

In Pictures - Swiatek, Pegula race into US Open fourth round
In Pictures - Swiatek, Pegula race into US Open fourth round

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek swatted aside 25th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2 with a near-flawless performance to reach the round of 16 for a fourth straight year at the U.S. Open on Saturday.

SpaceX Crew-9 to fly with empty seats to bring back Sunita Williams
SpaceX Crew-9 to fly with empty seats to bring back Sunita Williams

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch no earlier than September 24, on the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station.

Paralympics: Rubina wins 10m Air Pistol SH1 bronze
Paralympics: Rubina wins 10m Air Pistol SH1 bronze

Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women's air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country's shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances