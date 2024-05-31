RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


WR to operate mega block between Virar and Vaitarna to replace steel girder
May 31, 2024  01:23
A mega block will be operated in the intervening night of June 1-2 to replace a steel girder on the Virar-Vaitarna section, Western Railway said on Thursday. 

"The steel girder will be replaced by a PSC slab at railway bridge number 90 on Virar-Vaitarna section. The block will start from 00.20 am and end at 06.20 am on the intervening night of June 1 and 2," a WR release said. 

"Five trains, including a few suburban locals between Virar-Dahanu, will be cancelled, while three trains will be partially cancelled. At least two dozen trains will be regulated due to the block," the WR release added. -- PTI
