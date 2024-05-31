RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why a only-women posse of cops arrested Prajwal
May 31, 2024  11:28
Prajwal Revanna in the police car
Prajwal Revanna in the police car
As soon as the suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna landed at the Bengaluru airport in the wee hours of Friday, there was a posse of women policemen led by women IPS officers waiting to execute the arrest warrant against him in sexual assault cases. 

Three cases have been registered against him after a huge cache of videos leaked showing several women sexually abused allegedly by Prajwal. 

 The 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who is seeking reelection as an NDA candidate from Hassan, fled the country on April 27 and returned in the early hours of Friday. 

 Soon after he alighted from the plane from Munich in Germany to Bengauru, he was received by women in Khaki, sources in the SIT said.

During the procedure of executing the arrest warrant, he was flanked by the women police who were led by two IPS officers, Suman D Pennekar and Seema Latkar. The Hassan MP was then taken in a jeep in which only women police were there. They took him to the CID office. "It was a conscious call to send all women officers to arrest Prajwal, sending home a message that the JD(S) leader exploited his seat and power as an MP with women. The same women have authority to arrest him through all legal proceedings," a source in the SIT said. 

 There was also a symbolic message to the victims that women officers were not afraid of anyone, the source said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan: Fun Ride With Few Bumps
Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan: Fun Ride With Few Bumps

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan is a fun movie, its adventurous story and lovable characters make it worth watching with family, notes Riddhi Soni.

Vaishali extends lead in Norway Chess, Praggnanandhaa loses
Vaishali extends lead in Norway Chess, Praggnanandhaa loses

Vaishali stretched her lead to 2.5 points following her second win under classical time control.

Can convicted Donald Trump still run for presidency?
Can convicted Donald Trump still run for presidency?

Following a New York jury's verdict, former President Donald Trump stands convicted on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, raising pertinent questions about his future political endeavours and voting rights, CNN reported.

'I think India has taken a risk...'
'I think India has taken a risk...'

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Indian Spelling Bee Champs! What's The Secret Sauce?
Indian Spelling Bee Champs! What's The Secret Sauce?

'The fact that India is multilingual and the kids grow up already bilingual or trilingual so learning another language or learning other spelling patterns is not really that hard.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances