RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
What was Modi's prayer to the sun about?
May 31, 2024  11:34
PM Modi at Kanyakumari
PM Modi at Kanyakumari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his meditation exercise, on Friday performed 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. 

Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun and offered prayers with folded hands. 

 A short video clip, 'Sunrise, Surya Arghya, Spirituality,' posted by the BJP on its 'X' handle showed the PM pouring little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala).

 The BJP also posted photographs of the Prime Minister, clad in saffron shirt, shawl and dhoti, engrossed in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, where incense sticks, in front of him, could be spotted burning slowly. Modi also walked around the mandapam with his japa mala in his hands. Photographs of Modi in meditating posture have been apparently clicked during different times and similar is the case of video clips. 

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of June 1. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan: Fun Ride With Few Bumps
Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan: Fun Ride With Few Bumps

Chhota Bheem: The Curse of Damyaan is a fun movie, its adventurous story and lovable characters make it worth watching with family, notes Riddhi Soni.

Vaishali extends lead in Norway Chess, Praggnanandhaa loses
Vaishali extends lead in Norway Chess, Praggnanandhaa loses

Vaishali stretched her lead to 2.5 points following her second win under classical time control.

Can convicted Donald Trump still run for presidency?
Can convicted Donald Trump still run for presidency?

Following a New York jury's verdict, former President Donald Trump stands convicted on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, raising pertinent questions about his future political endeavours and voting rights, CNN reported.

'I think India has taken a risk...'
'I think India has taken a risk...'

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Indian Spelling Bee Champs! What's The Secret Sauce?
Indian Spelling Bee Champs! What's The Secret Sauce?

'The fact that India is multilingual and the kids grow up already bilingual or trilingual so learning another language or learning other spelling patterns is not really that hard.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances