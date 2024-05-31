RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Thane civic body announces 5% water cut due to less supply from BMC
May 31, 2024  23:32
The Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday announced a 5 percent water cut in the city and also said the cut would be 10 percent from June 5. 

In a release, it said the water cut was due to less supply from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 

"Due to decrease in reserves in the reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai, the BMC has decided to reduce the water supply by 5 percent as a precautionary measure. Due to the implementation of this reduction, 5 percent water reduction has also been implemented in some parts of Thane city," it said. 

"The rate of reduction will be 10 percent from June 5. A total of 590 MLD of water is supplied from various sources in the Thane municipal area. Out of this, 85 MLD water is supplied to Thane from the sources of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," the release added. -- PTI
