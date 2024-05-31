RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SIT to probe Prajwal's mother in kidnapping case
May 31, 2024  13:14
Prajwal Revanna with the PM and his grandfather HD Deve Gowda
Prajwal Revanna with the PM and his grandfather HD Deve Gowda
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, has informed his mother Bhavani Revanna that they want to question her in a kidnapping case, on June 1.

 In a notice to Bhavani Revanna, the daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the SIT Inspector and Investigation Officer Hemanth Kumar M said there was a need to conduct an inquiry. 

 "Since there was a need to conduct an inquiry with you, you are hereby informed to be present at 'Chennambika Nilaya' (her house) at Holenarasipur in Hassan district on June 1 from 10 am to 5 pm," the SIT Inspector said on Thursday. 

 He said he would conduct an inquiry in the presence of women police. The case pertains to kidnapping a woman from KR Nagar in which her husband and Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna is an accused and is out on bail. After the explicit videos showing women being sexually abused allegedly by their 33-year-old son Prajwal came out in open, the victim from KR Nagar in Mysuru was abducted by Revanna's confidant. 

 The case was registered on a complaint lodged by the 20-year-old son of the victim. The complainant also said that his mother figured in the video where she was tied and raped allegedly by Prajwal. Bhavani and her son have already moved the Special court seeking anticipatory bail. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

US Treasuries drive RBI's bumper surplus to Centre
US Treasuries drive RBI's bumper surplus to Centre

A combination of factors, including heavy investments in US Treasury bonds and dollar sales at a healthy profit, facilitated the Indian central bank in transferring a record surplus of Rs 2.11 trillion to the government for 2023-24...

Aranmanai 4 Review: Dull!
Aranmanai 4 Review: Dull!

The Hindi dubbed (badly) version of the Tamil hit Aranmanai is out, and it turns out to be lengthy, noisy and mostly tedious, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Ashwin's Daughters Ace T20 World Cup Quiz
Ashwin's Daughters Ace T20 World Cup Quiz

Ravichandran Ashwin may not be playing the T20 World Cup, but his daughters Akhira and Adhya are proving to be cricket whizzes!

Air India's San Francisco flight delayed, passengers sit on floor
Air India's San Francisco flight delayed, passengers sit on floor

Passengers of a San Francisco-bound Air India flight had a tough time at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening as the departure was delayed for more than six hours due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

Recipe: Say Cheers With A Mango Cocktail
Recipe: Say Cheers With A Mango Cocktail

Raise a toast to the weekend with a mango-based cocktail.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances