Sexual abuse: SIT interrogates Prajwal Revanna





The 33 year-old MP, who arrived from Munich, was taken to the CID office for interrogation, sources in the SIT said. The SIT is also contemplating a potency test on Prajwal.





The Special Court for Public Representatives will hear the bail plea of Prajwal and his mother Bhavani Revanna on Friday. Before reaching Bengaluru from Munich, the Hassan MP had made a last attempt to avoid arrest and had moved the court seeking bail. Prajwal faces three sexual abuse cases, while his mother has sought anticipatory bail in an alleged kidnapping case.





Though Bhavani is not an accused in the case, SIT has reportedly desired to investigate her role. In the same case, Bhavani's husband and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, who is former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son, was arrested and later released on bail. He is also an accused of sexually harassing the cook of his house, who was also sexually abused by his son Prajwal.





The 33-year-old Prajwal, grandson of Deve Gowda and the BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing many women. He has been so far booked in three cases of sexual assault.





He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts was issued by the Interpol earlier, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The MP, terming the cases against him as false and alleging political conspiracy, had said in a video statement issued earlier this week that he had gone into depression.

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was interrogated after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him as soon as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday.