Sexual abuse case: Court rejects pre-arrest bail plea of Prajwal's mother





Bhavani, the daughter-in-law of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, had sought anticipatory bail on Wednesday in the case related to the kidnapping of a woman in KR Nagar in Mysuru district.





The Special Investigation Team probing into the rape, sexual harassment and kidnapping cases against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna raised objections to Bhavani's plea.





The SIT claimed that Bhavani Revanna's role needed to be investigated in the housemaid's kidnapping. -- PTI

Suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna's mother and MLA HD Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Special Court For People's Representatives on Friday.