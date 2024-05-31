RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Prajwal to be produced before special court
May 31, 2024  09:30
image
Suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case at the Bengaluru Airport soon after he landed, is expected to be produced before the magistrate in the Special Court of People's Representatives within 24 hours of arrest.

The anticipatory bail application filed by Revanna earlier is also expected to be considered void as the JD-S suspended MP has already been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT may request the court to hand over Prajwal to their custody.

Judicial custody will also result in imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Bhavani Revanna, Prajwal's mother, has filed an anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case in which her husband was earlier arrested.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup
Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup

Batters likely to set the World Cup alight with their big striking...

Vote! Who Could Win T20 World Cup?
Vote! Who Could Win T20 World Cup?

This T20 World Cup promises to be a heart-stopping rollercoaster ride.

What Are Modi Stocks?
What Are Modi Stocks?

'These are capex and infrastructure-linked sectors, PSUs or stocks of some corporate houses.'

Bark Air, An Airline For Dogs!
Bark Air, An Airline For Dogs!

Bark Air, which says 'No dog should fly in a crate', has started a first class flight for Dogs. A long-range Gulfstream G5 will fly dogs between London, Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

Oh, To Be Lucky Like...
Oh, To Be Lucky Like...

Who else do we know who meditated so with such impeccable timing (much of the Lok Sabha elections over and with only the last phase to go) and hordes for unsolicited defence of the grand meditation at public expense? asks Shyam G Menon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances