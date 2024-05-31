Prajwal to be produced before special court

Suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case at the Bengaluru Airport soon after he landed, is expected to be produced before the magistrate in the Special Court of People's Representatives within 24 hours of arrest.





The anticipatory bail application filed by Revanna earlier is also expected to be considered void as the JD-S suspended MP has already been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).





The SIT may request the court to hand over Prajwal to their custody.





Judicial custody will also result in imprisonment.





Meanwhile, Bhavani Revanna, Prajwal's mother, has filed an anticipatory bail in the kidnapping case in which her husband was earlier arrested. -- ANI