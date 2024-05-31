RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal Revanna taken to hospital for medical examination
May 31, 2024  13:52
Suspended Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was taken to hospital for medical examination under tight security on Friday, police said.

Escorted by female police officials, he was taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations against Prajwal arrested him as soon as he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday.

The 33 year-old MP, who arrived from Germany's Munich, was taken to the CID office for interrogation, sources in the SIT said.

The SIT is also contemplating a potency test on Prajwal.

A potency test is done to ascertain that a rape accused is capable of committing sexual assault on victims. Prajwal, grandson of Deve Gowda and the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing many women.

He has been so far booked in three cases of sexual assault.   -- PTI
