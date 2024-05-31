RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal Revanna arrested, to be taken for medical
May 31, 2024  08:51
Janata Dal-Secular suspended MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case at the Bengaluru Airport soon after he landed, is expected to be taken out for medical examination soon, following which he will be produced before the court.

Revanna was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at Kempegowda International Airport. He is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

The SIT of the Karnataka government detained Revanna on his arrival at Bengaluru airport.

According to officials, Revanna will be produced in court later today in connection with the alleged obscene video case.The SIT team confiscated two of his check-in bags and took them away in a separate car. Security was stepped up outside the CID office in Bengaluru, and barricades were put outside the office ahead of Revanna's arrival.

Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on May 27, said that he will appear before the SIT on May 31 for questioning. Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was 'growing in politics'.

The anticipatory bail plea filed by Revanna on May 29 is still pending in court. Revanna's anticipatory bail plea was filed hours after the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan, the police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that a show cause notice was issued against Revanna on May 23 and action to revoke his diplomatic passport was initiated.

"MEA has initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act 1967 for revocation of the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna. A show cause notice was issued to the passport holder on May 23, giving him 10 working days to respond to our notice. We are waiting for his response and accordingly, we will take things forward once we hear from him or once the 10-day period expires," he said.  -- ANI
