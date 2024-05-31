Prajwal remanded to police custody for 7 days

Prajwal remanded to police custody for 7 daysMay 31, 2024 17:18
Prajwal Revanna was arrested early this morning
A court in Bengaluru on Friday remanded the suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to police custody till June 6. The 33-year-old MP, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was arrested on his return in the early hours of Friday from Munich in Germany.
He was holed up there after videos became public in which women were seen being sexually abused allegedly by him. The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the charges of sexual assault against him will interrogate him. The SIT produced him before the court after medical examination, which ordered seven days' police custody of Prajwal. PTI
TOP STORIES
Kejri govt moves SC for more water from Haryana to tackle Delhi water crisis
The plea, filed by Delhi's water minister Atishi, has made the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party-governed Haryana and Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition and said access to water is essential for survival and one of the...