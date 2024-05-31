Prajwal remanded to police custody for 7 days





He was holed up there after videos became public in which women were seen being sexually abused allegedly by him. The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the charges of sexual assault against him will interrogate him. The SIT produced him before the court after medical examination, which ordered seven days' police custody of Prajwal. PTI

A court in Bengaluru on Friday remanded the suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to police custody till June 6. The 33-year-old MP, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was arrested on his return in the early hours of Friday from Munich in Germany.