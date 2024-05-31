RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal remanded to police custody for 7 days
May 31, 2024  17:18
Prajwal Revanna was arrested early this morning
Prajwal Revanna was arrested early this morning
A court in Bengaluru on Friday remanded the suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to police custody till June 6. The 33-year-old MP, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was arrested on his return in the early hours of Friday from Munich in Germany. 

He was holed up there after videos became public in which women were seen being sexually abused allegedly by him. The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the charges of sexual assault against him will interrogate him. The SIT produced him before the court after medical examination, which ordered seven days' police custody of Prajwal. PTI
