No negative campaign: Prajwal asks media
May 31, 2024  12:00
Protesters last month seeking Prajwal Revanna's arrest
Arun, advocate of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case, said on Friday that the latter has appealed to the media that there should not be any negative campaign as he arrived in Bengaluru to cooperate in the investigation.

Revanna was arrested at Bengaluru airport in the early hours of Friday and was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru.

Arun told reporters, "He (Prajwal Revanna) has appealed to the media that let there be no negative campaign unnecessary. He is before the SIT to cooperate. My whole purpose of coming to Bengaluru before SIT is that I have to stand by my words. I will give the fullest cooperation. These are his words."

"Yesterday, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), he was held at the immigration centre and was handed over to the investigative agencies which is right as per the procedure. What I have been informed he has been arrested in the Holenarasipura case, which is the first case," Revanna's advocate added.

Prajwal is expected to be produced before the Magistrate in the Special Court of People's Representatives within 24 hours of arrest. -- ANI
