'My only regret is trusting General Bajwa': Imran Khan

Imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan expressed his deepest regret over trusting former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) while in power, Dawn reported.





Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed Bajwa for allegedly orchestrating his imprisonment and criticised Pakistan's political and military leadership.





"My only regret is trusting General Bajwa," Imran lamented, accusing him of 'creating lies and false narratives' to secure a second extension as the military head.





Imran's allegations against Bajwa were detailed, suggesting a meticulous plan by the former army chief.





"I am certain that this ordeal was orchestrated by General Bajwa. I hold no one else responsible. He meticulously planned and executed this scheme, presenting himself as a deceitful figure, creating lies and false narratives to cause national and international chaos - all to secure his extension," Imran emphasised, as reported by Dawn.





The former premier's sentiments towards Bajwa evolved over time. While he initially approved an extension for Bajwa in 2019, Imran later admitted to Bol News in 2022 that it was a mistake. Imran cited Bajwa's failure to understand the impact of his actions on democracy and Pakistan.





When questioned about US involvement in his removal from office, Imran shifted the blame solely to Bajwa.





"General Bajwa single-handedly spread stories about me to countries like the US, painting me as anti-American or uninterested in good relations with them," he alleged.





Imran's criticism of Bajwa extended to his leadership style, describing him as unpredictable and driven by personal greed.





"His insatiable thirst for power rendered him unpredictable," Imran remarked, portraying Bajwa's actions as those of a 'bull in a china shop', according to the Dawn report.





Throughout the interview, Imran emphasised his commitment to the rule of law in Pakistan and maintained that his imprisonment was unjust.





He claimed to have consistently fought for democracy and justice, suggesting that his incarceration was a result of political vendettas orchestrated by Bajwa.





Imran's views on the legitimacy of the current government reflected his ongoing political stance. He adamantly refused to recognise the government, citing alleged election rigging and violence.





Imran's message to the world resonated with his steadfast commitment to democracy and the people of Pakistan.





"This is not just about Imran Khan. This is an attack on democracy and the right to self-determination of 250 million people," he declared, highlighting the alleged suppression of PTI members and the trust deficit between the ruling elite and the people.





Despite his imprisonment, Imran remained resolute in his principles, asserting that his popularity stemmed from his honesty and integrity.





"They know no amount of money can buy or change me," he affirmed, maintaining his unwavering dedication to the Pakistani people, Dawn reported. -- ANI