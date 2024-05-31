Mumbai cops nab 2 waiters for providing bank accounts for online frauds





The accused persons were identified as Himanshu More (21) and Prem Shewale (18), both residents of Malegaon in Nashik, he said, adding they were held by a team of the South Region cyber police station.





The cyber police has been investigating a case of cyber fraud in which a woman was duped of Rs 14.23 lakh on the promise of a part-time job, he said.





"During the investigation, it came to light that the holders of the bank accounts used in the crime were staying in Nashik. A team of cyber police officials went to Nashik and apprehended More and Shewale. They are waiters in a hotel," he said.





"During their interrogation, it came to light that many of the bank accounts were created by using details of waiters. These accounts were used to purchase US dollars, which were sent to the accused who are staying abroad. We have recovered 29 debit cards, 28 bank passbooks, eight SIM cards, and eight mobile phones from the accused," he said. -- PTI

The Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber police station arrested two persons from Nashik for allegedly providing various bank accounts to cyber fraudsters for financial transactions, an official said on Friday.