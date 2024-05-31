Modi meditates at Vivekananda Rock Memorial





He will continue his meditation till June 1.





PM Modi arrived at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday.





According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.





This is the southernmost tip of India and is the place where India's eastern and western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari. -- ANI

Prime Minister Modi is in Kanniyakumari on a spiritual visit, he is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have meditated.