RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maliwal case: HC reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav's plea against arrest
May 31, 2024  14:06
image
The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved order on the issue of maintainability of a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence earlier this month. 

 The senior counsel, appearing for the police, opposed issuance of notice on the petition on the grounds that it was not maintainable. 

"Order reserved on maintainability," Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said after hearing the senior lawyers appearing on both the sides. Kumar, in his plea, has sought a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law. 

 The Delhi Police's senior lawyer contended that the objection regarding compliance with section 41A has already been rejected by the trial court and the petitioner should, therefore, file a revision against that order instead of filing a writ petition. 

 There is an alternative remedy and the petitioner should exercise that, he said. The senior counsel, appearing for Kumar, submitted his arrest was in violation of his fundamental rights as well as the law. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Climate shocks' add uncertainty to inflation outlook: RBI annual report
'Climate shocks' add uncertainty to inflation outlook: RBI annual report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified "climate shocks" as a risk to food inflation rates and overall price rise while stating that the outlook for the country's economic growth remains bright. In its Annual Report for 2023-24,...

'I'm Married But Lied To Have A Boyfriend'
'I'm Married But Lied To Have A Boyfriend'

Relationship problems? Let rEDIFF Love Guru help.

'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'
'Modi Destroying Educational Institutions'

'Logic, Research, Science Are Modi Government's Limitations.'

Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep
Hardik looks sharp in Team India's T20 WC prep

Well-rounded training session suggests Pandya is working on all aspects of his game to be a key contributor for India.

T20 WC: Festival of cricket kicks off in the Americas
T20 WC: Festival of cricket kicks off in the Americas

Big test for India, Eng; minnows likely to shake applecart

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances