Light rain, thunderstorm forecast for Delhi, Temp around 44C
May 31, 2024  10:00
image
Light rain and thunderstorm have been forecast for Delhi on Friday that has been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days. 

 The maximum temperature is expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity was recorded at 38 per cent at 8.30 am.

 The department said the minimum was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast cloudy sky in the afternoon. There is a possibility of thunderstorm, dust storm and very light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph, it said. PTI
