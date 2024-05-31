Kejriwal appeals for Centre's help with water crisis





Kejriwal said that the BJP should shun politics on the issue and help the state government address the issue.





"In this scorching heat, the water demand has increased a lot. And the water that Delhi used to get from the neighbouring states has also been reduced. That means the demand has increased a lot and the supply has reduced. We all have to solve this together," Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.





"I see that BJP colleagues are protesting against us. This will not solve the problem. I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us come together and provide relief to the people of Delhi. If the BJP talks to its governments in Haryana and UP and gets some water for Delhi for a month, then the people of Delhi will greatly appreciate this step of the BJP. Such scorching heat is not in anyone's control. But if we all work together, can we provide relief to the people from this?" he added.





Meanwhile, Delhi's residents have complained of acute water shortage, even as the government set up a "war room" and promised "Har Ghar Jal".

As Delhi battles a severe water crisis amid rising temperatures in the National Capitol, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday made an appeal to the centre and the BJP to urge the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to help Delhi meet its water demand.