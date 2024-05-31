Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar sent to jail for 14 days

Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar sent to jail for 14 daysMay 31, 2024 16:43
Court sends Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days judicial custody.
The Delhi High Court on Friday had reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence earlier this month.
The senior counsel, appearing for the police, opposed issuance of notice on the petition on the grounds that it was not maintainable.
TOP STORIES
Kejri govt moves SC for more water from Haryana to tackle Delhi water crisis
The plea, filed by Delhi's water minister Atishi, has made the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party-governed Haryana and Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition and said access to water is essential for survival and one of the...