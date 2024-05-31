Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar sent to jail for 14 days





The Delhi High Court on Friday had reserved its order on the issue of maintainability of a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence earlier this month.





The senior counsel, appearing for the police, opposed issuance of notice on the petition on the grounds that it was not maintainable.

Court sends Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days judicial custody.