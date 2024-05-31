RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Juvenile board allows police to probe teen Porsche driver
May 31, 2024  21:39
image
The Juvenile Justice Board in Pune on Friday allowed police to investigate the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead, an official said. 

The police had written to the JJB seeking permission to probe the 17-year-old who is currently in the observation home. 

"The hearing took place before the JJ board and it allowed our plea," said Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime). 

The police claim the teenager was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it hit two IT professionals on a motorbike in the city's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19. 

Under the Juvenile Justice Act, inquiry of a minor has to be conducted in the parents' presence. 

The JJB granted bail to the teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, a few hours after the May 19 crash and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety. 

Amid a nationwide outcry, police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent him to the observation home till June 5. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Balaji gets first French Open win, Yuki bows out
Balaji gets first French Open win, Yuki bows out

N Sriram Balaji made a strong case for his inclusion in the Indian men's doubles team for the Paris Olympics along with Rohan Bopanna by logging his maiden win at the French Open but Yuki Bhambri, the other contender for the berth, made...

Air India's San Francisco flight delayed, passengers faint without AC
Air India's San Francisco flight delayed, passengers faint without AC

Passengers of a San Francisco-bound Air India flight faced a harrowing time due to an inordinate delay and some of them fainted as the aircraft's air-conditioning system was non-functional.

Heatwave claims 25 poll personnel among 40 as north India boils
Heatwave claims 25 poll personnel among 40 as north India boils

Among the fatalities recorded on Friday, the maximum 17 were from Uttar Pradesh, 14 from Bihar, five from Odisha and four from Jharkhand, where officials said more than 1,300 people are hospitalised with heatstroke conditions.

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli joins Team India in New York
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli joins Team India in New York

India's premier batter Virat Kohli arrived in New York on Friday for the T20 World Cup, five days after his other team members but it is still not clear if he would be playing the warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Phase Seven: Touch And Go Seats
Phase Seven: Touch And Go Seats

Polling for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, with 57 seats going to the polls across 8 states.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances