Juvenile board allows police to probe teen Porsche driver





The police had written to the JJB seeking permission to probe the 17-year-old who is currently in the observation home.





"The hearing took place before the JJ board and it allowed our plea," said Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime).





The police claim the teenager was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it hit two IT professionals on a motorbike in the city's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19.





Under the Juvenile Justice Act, inquiry of a minor has to be conducted in the parents' presence.





The JJB granted bail to the teenager, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, a few hours after the May 19 crash and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety.





Amid a nationwide outcry, police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent him to the observation home till June 5. -- PTI

